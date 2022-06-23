More Valley communities implement drought management plans

CHANDLER — On Tuesday, Chandler became the latest Valley city to implement State One of its Drought Management Plan, meaning increased messaging to the public about the drought situation and encouraging residents to conserve more water.

The city of Chandler has four different stages as part of its drought plan. Stage Four requires residents to cut down on water use, but Simone Kjolsrud, the water resource adviser for Chandler, says they're not anticipating that in the next few years.

"We have invested in infrastructure, and we've been storing water underground that we can access during times of surface water shortages," Kjolsrud said.

They recognize the seriousness of conditions along the Colorado River. Moving forward, they will continue to plan for a future with less water.

"This is a serious situation," Kjolsrud says. "Colorado River conditions are worsening and we need to be mindful of how we use water."

So far, the cities of Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, Tempe, Surprise, Glendale, Gilbert and now Candler have implemented State One of their respective Drought Management Plans. Other municipalities, like the city of Peoria, will initiate their plan when appropriate.

In a written statement, the city of Peoria states that there is no set date to activate the Drought Management Plan at this time.