Meet the Valley teenager making big waves in the sustainability community

CHANDLER, AZ — A Chandler teenager is being recognized for being a “change maker” in the sustainability field.

Prisha Shroff is the founder of “Sustainability Stars,” which empowers other young people to take action and advocate for sustainable development.

Earlier this year, her dedication earned her the title of one of Prudential’s Emerging Visionaries" which "honors exceptional students ages 14-18 who have created innovative, bold solutions to financial and societal challenges in their communities."

According to Prudential, Shroff has done workshops with more than 1,000 students leading to the creation of related high school clubs.

According to Chandler Unified School District, Shroff has other recognitions to be proud of, too — she was an Arizona Science & Engineering Fair’s 2021-2022 Computer Science Category winner for an AI-based wildfire prevention, detection and suppression system. She was also previously on the Junior Achievement of Arizona’s 2022 18 Under 18 list.

ABC15 Meteorologist Jorge Torres previously talked with Shroff about the honor as well as the invention of self-cleaning solar panels. Watch that coverage in the video player below:

Valley teen inventor earns distinguished honor

