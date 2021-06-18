Watch
Las Vegas pushes land swap to balance growth, conservation

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2015, file photo, a riverboat glides through Lake Mead on the Colorado River at Hoover Dam near Boulder City, Nev. Despite drought, cities in the U.S. West expect their populations to grow considerably in the coming decades. From Phoenix to Boise, officials are working to ensure they have the resources, infrastructure and housing supply to meet growth projections. In certain parts of the region, their efforts are constrained by the fact that sprawling metro areas are surrounded by land owned by the federal government. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto wants to remedy the issue in Las Vegas by strengthening protections for some public lands while approving the sale of others to commercial and residential developers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 14:07:41-04

CARSON CITY, NV — Cities in the U.S. West are preparing for considerable growth in the coming decades despite a historic drought and shrinking water supplies.

From Phoenix to Boise, officials are working to ensure they have the resources, infrastructure and housing supply to meet growth projections while balancing conservation.

Their efforts are constrained by the fact that some cities are surrounded by federal land.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada wants to remedy the issue around Las Vegas by strengthening protections for some public lands while selling others to commercial and residential developers.

Opponents argue that approving these kinds of "swaps" isn't sustainable, particularly in areas that rely on a shrinking water supply.

Data shows 99% of Arizona is in drought.

In April, the area under Exceptional Drought (the worst kind) has expanded to cover 58% of Arizona, including parts of the Phoenix metro area. 55% of the state was in an Exceptional Drought last week.

