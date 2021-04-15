Watch
Drought worsens in Arizona, over 50% in 'Exceptional Drought'

John Locher/AP
FILE - In this July 16, 2014 file photo, what was once a marina sits high and dry due to Lake Mead receding in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Arizona. Extreme swings in weather are expected as part of a changing climate, something Brad Udall, a water and climate research scientist at Colorado State University, has called "weather whiplash." The drought-stricken Southwest got a reprieve this year with average and above-average snowfall following a year that sent many states into extreme drought. Nearly empty reservoirs quickly rose, including Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the largest man-made reservoirs in the country that hold back Colorado River water. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted at 3:18 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 18:18:20-04

The drought in Arizona has gone from bad to worse, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report.

Data shows 99% of Arizona is in drought.

The area under Exceptional Drought (the worst kind) has expanded to cover 58% of Arizona, including parts of the Phoenix metro area. 55% of the state was in an Exceptional Drought last week.

One year ago, only 13% of Arizona was in some form of drought.

The extensive drought is gripping much of the West, too.

Areas in dark red, including the Four Corners, have stayed in moderate to exceptional drought conditions since last year.

The historic drought conditions have been affecting the West for decades now. The Palmer Hydrological Drought Index (PHDI), which measures droughts and their long-term impacts on reservoir levels and groundwater, shows that the Western U.S. has experienced drought in 17 of the past 20 years. This data's been provided by Climate Central.

Although slight rain chances return to the state this week, the long-term outlook doesn't look favorable for improving drought conditions.

