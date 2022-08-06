Inflation Reduction Act makes its way to Congress, supported by AZ leaders and climate advocates

On Friday, Arizona community leaders and climate advocates came together to thank Senator Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema for supporting the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which is currently in Congress. Several western Senators announced the additional funding on Friday, including Senator Mark Kelly.

The climate provisions in the legislation represent the largest investment in American history to address climate change along with an equitable transition to clean energy.

Former Tempe Vice Mayor Lauren Kuby says it isn't a perfect bill, but it's a start.

"We're taking a big step forward in trying to advance our renewable energy goals not just for the state of Arizona, but for the entire country," she says.

Other speakers like Arizona Trail Association Executive Director Matthew Nelson say the impacts of climate change are affecting the resources that define the Arizona Trail and others statewide.

"It is currently threatened because of the wildfires, the erosion that happens, extreme drought, and extreme heat," Nelson says.

The provisions also focus on investments into disadvantaged communities that have too often been left behind like those in our state.

D.J. Portugal, the Federal Climate Organizer for Chispa Arizona, is excited to see the pro-climate provisions but is hoping for more.

"We're still hoping that we can help our communities and other communities. This is only the starting point. We have so much further to go," Portugal says.

If passed, the measure would also lower energy costs, increase cleaner production, and reduce carbon emissions by roughly 40% by 2030.

In total, $369 billion would go toward energy security and climate change.

The bill also includes an additional $4 billion in funding at the request of Senator Kyrsten Sinema for the Bureau of Reclamation to combat drought in the West.

