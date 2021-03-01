Impact Earth: ABC15 launches new climate change initiative

PHOENIX — Arizona is feeling the impact of climate change every day, in so many ways.

Climate change affects our lives every day. From air pollution that makes it harder to breathe, to the electricity you use to keep your home cool, and making sure we all have water to drink.

Rising temperatures are also leading to hotter summers, less active monsoons, and more wildfires.

This is our new normal, and together, we’re going to need to adapt.

That's why ABC15 is launching "Impact Earth.” It's a new reporting project all about how climate change is affecting our communities, what it all means, and what we can all do to help.

Summer heat:

We live in a desert, so we know to expect the heat. But in the last decade alone, we've endured seven of the top ten warmest years on record. And last year was the hottest summer on record.

2020 was also the deadliest, with 467 heat-related deaths reported in Arizona.

Trends show years like 2020 could become our new normal. So what can we do to slow the heat? How do we adapt to this changing climate?

And most importantly: How do we keep ourselves and our families safe as the temperature rises?

We're bringing you those answers, with stories that break down the science and show you what's at stake for the future of this place that we call home.

Water:

We know how precious every drop of water in the desert is, but rainfall is only part of the weather puzzle.

For example, the Central Arizona Project Canal, which depends on snowmelt from the Rockies that drains into the Colorado River.

In the last 20 years, that snowmelt has dropped significantly.

That has people asking: 'Will we have enough water to sustain growth in the Valley if this drought continues?'

We'll be highlighting these concerns, along with asking our leaders and experts, what is being done to conserve the water we have and what new technologies are being designed to capture and reuse any future water we get.

Your role:

Everyone plays a role when it comes to climate change. While it presents its challenges, there are also opportunities.

Everyday decisions can have an impact. Like where you live in the Valley, how you get to work, how you get your energy and water, and even what you eat or buy.

ABC15 is exploring ways you can help and finding resources, ideas, and tips.

This is your home, and your family can make a difference. And we're going to need your help to make a difference when it comes to climate change.

If you have examples of how climate is affecting your community, questions about what it all means, or ideas that can help us all be more climate-friendly, email us at: impactearth@abc15.com.