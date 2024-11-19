How Urban Roots Farms grows healthy greens with less water and less land

Urban Roots Farms is feeding the Valley and impacting Earth in a positive way, one tiny leaf at a time.

The business utilizes indoor farming to grow micro greens and other specialty produce, which are then packaged in sustainable containers.

“We aim to revolutionize the way we think about growing food and provide a model for sustainable agriculture for generations to come,” Urban Roots Farms says.

Urban Roots Farms says it uses hydroponic farming techniques that use “less water, less land, and no harmful pesticides.”

Customers can purchase a variety of microgreens like Cilantro, Kohlrabi, Pea, Radish, and other medleys.

See Ashlee DeMartino’s report on this eco-friendly and healthy business in the video player above.