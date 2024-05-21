First-of-its-kind Phoenix microfactory converts plastic waste into new products

PHOENIX — A unique recycling venture that opened earlier this year is cutting down on waste, creating jobs and trying new technologies on a larger scale.

A partnership between Arizona State University, the city of Phoenix, Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, and Hustle PHX is converting waste into new products.

The Circular Plastics Microfactory opened earlier this year at the Goodwill Retail Operations Center in Phoenix, according to a report from ASU.

Plastic waste from Goodwill is processed into pellets, which are then made into new products like skateboards, furniture, plastic lumber, and pieces for larger items.

Upon opening, ASU estimated it would save up to 550 tons of plastic from going to landfills each year.