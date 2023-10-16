City of Phoenix plans to convert wastewater into drinking water within the decade

PHOENIX — In just a few years, water that's flushed down toilets and drains in Phoenix may eventually flow through taps for people to drink.

Nazario Prieto with Phoenix Water Services claims it's responsible and the way to go to preserve water.

"It's a sustainable resource, and it keeps coming to us," he explained.

The project will start at the Cave Creek Water Reclamation Plant near Cave Creek and Deer Valley roads.

The plant had previously shut down in 2009 due to the recession, but earlier this month, Phoenix City Council approved $30 million to fix the plant, treat eight million gallons of wastewater per day, and include technology and treatment processes to get a permit for advanced purified water.

Advanced purified water involves several processes along with adding barriers, according to Prieto, before reaching consumers.

"The Earth has been cleaning it for millions of years, essentially. What's happening now is that there's technology to be able to do that much quicker and more effectively," he states.

The total cost for the project will be around $300 million. Construction at the plant will start later this year or early 2024. Prieto and the City of Phoenix hope to launch the advanced purified water system in 2028.

"When you live in the desert, and you have looming drought declarations on the Colorado River, we think it's one of the other pieces to add to our diverse water resources portfolio," Prieto said.