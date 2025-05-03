City of Phoenix encouraging residents to harvest rainwater this summer

The City of Phoenix is encouraging residents to go big this summer and capture all that water Mother Nature sends our way.

In anticipation of a very active 2025 monsoon season, the city of Phoenix put out a manual to help residents set up rainwater harvest units in their backyards. The manual takes them step by step through the process.

ABC15 Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino talked with the city about this initiative and showed how residents can take part in this sustainable project. Watch the full Impact Earth story in the video player above.

For the city of Phoenix's full manual on rainwater harvesting in English and Spanish, click here.