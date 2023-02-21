Breaking down proposed $5.5 billion desalination plan for Arizona water supply

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — As we know, water supply is a concern for our state. But is it enough of a concern for a $5 billion desalination plant to bring water from Puerto Peñasco, Sonora? The Governor of Sonora wants no part in the discussion.

The project would bring a $5.5 billion desalination plant to Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, bringing water from the Sea of Cortez to the Phoenix area.

The company spearheading this project proposal, IDE Technologies, said this deal could get water to Arizona for at least 100 years in their proposal.

There have been several meetings to discuss the idea between IDE and both the Water Infrastructure and Finance Authority and the Governor of Sonora. State leaders urgently pushed the plan forward in December . The Joint Legislative Water Committee addressed the proposal on Dec. 20, 2022.

“Please do not tell me to move quickly as if we have to get it done by January 5,” said former senator Lisa Otondo.

Committee members were suspicious of the timeline.

“It just feels like so much of all this was an inside track,” said Senator Rebecca Rios.

Still, a nonbinding agreement was met to begin discussing the project with IDE.

Now taking a look at the other side of the deal, the President of Mexico was in support of the plan as long as there was no opposition as of January 24.

On December 22, the Governor of Sonora agreed to consider the plan.

At the end of January, Sonoran businessman Oscar Serrato addressed how the people of Sonora should have been more involved.

Then he switched course, denying his initial support. He also tweeted the Sonoran government will no longer work with IDE.

There's still more to unpack, but the decision will be left in the hands of the federal government, not the state government of Sonora.

We hope to find where the people of Puerto Peñasco are in this deal to have a better idea of what this means for our water supply.