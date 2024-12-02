ASU partners with upcycling company to create unique Sun Devils merchandise

TEMPE, AZ — If you’re looking to show your team pride with something sustainable and one-of-a-kind, look no further than Refried Apparel.

The company, which upcycles unwanted clothing into new items for sports lovers across the country, just started a partnership with Arizona State University.

The unique items for Sun Devils are sold at the ASU campus bookstore.

ASU and Refried say that with just the first order of items, more than 400 pounds of clothing was saved from going into the landfill.

These first items are almost sold out, but the company is working on its second batch to spread sustainability to more buyers.

Refried also upcycles fabric for University of Arizona, Arizona Cardinals, and Arizona Diamondbacks merchandise, as well as other teams across the nation.