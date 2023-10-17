Heat safety reminders critical as Phoenix sets new records in autumn heat wave

PHOENIX — A fall heat wave is setting new records in the Valley, and we may not be done yet.

Phoenix sizzled as temperatures soared to a high of 105º on Monday, nearly 15º above normal. The old record was 102º, set in 2020. This is also the latest Phoenix has ever hit 105º or higher. The previous latest date was Oct. 10, 1991.

The Valley will stay in record territory throughout the week as highs continue to climb into the low 100s and early morning lows only drop into the 70s.

It's been a deadly year when it comes to heat — 361 lives have been lost just in Maricopa County. It's not all people who live on the streets. Seasoned Arizona natives are included in the total number of heat-related deaths following hiking or biking in extreme heat.

Some hikers do adjust their schedules during the summer, going well before sunrise to hit the trails and avoid the peak heat of the day. For now, it's time to go back to that practice as daily highs are back at the century mark.

Nancy Debolt is a hiking guide. She's been on hundreds of hikes and still found herself getting sick in the heat, describing her legs weakening.

"I knew enough to stop and to rest and took my lunch break then and by the time — 20 minutes or so — I was OK," said Debolt.

Hydrating before, during, and after a hike is critical. Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti has recommended replenishing electrolytes with watermelon, electrolyte packets, or a home elixir of salt and honey added to water.

It is the law in Phoenix that pets be off the trails when the temperatures hit 100º no matter the time of year.