Griffith Elementary students step into the spotlight as ABC15 Kidcasters

PHOENIX — Excitement filled the halls of Griffith Elementary as bright-eyed third-, fourth-, and fifth-graders embarked on a unique journey into the world of meteorology.

The school, located near 44th Street and Palm Lane, hosted the ABC15 Kidcaster program, offering students hands-on experience in weather forecasting — just like the pros!

For the young learners, delivering the weather was about more than just reading temperatures; it was an opportunity to build confidence, develop communication skills, and embrace the power of preparation.

"It's always fun, and we're very grateful whenever Griffith gets to be spotlighted," said Principal Emily Fortunate.

In fact, many students walk the same halls their parents once did, continuing a legacy of learning.

"We have a lot of families whose parents themselves came here, and now their students do," Fortunate shared. "So we have a very committed family base that puts a lot of pride into Griffith as a whole."

At Griffith, curiosity and confidence drive education, and this year's Kidcasters showed just how exciting learning can be. With enthusiasm and determination, they stepped in front of the camera, proving that the future of broadcasting and science is already in the making.

See the kidcasters' forecasts below: