More monsoon storms are possible across Arizona overnight.

The biggest threat will be areas of heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding, so stay alert.

Conditions are looking a bit drier for the rest of the week. That will bring our Valley storm chance down to just 10 percent through Friday.

By Saturday and Sunday, storm chances clear out completely here in the Phoenix metro and temperatures will get much hotter.

Valley highs will hover around 105 through Thursday. Then, we'll soar to near 110 by Sunday and Monday.

_______________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime. Email share@abc15.com.

_________________________________________

2018 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.42" (-2.23" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.88" (-2.30" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here .

__________________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar