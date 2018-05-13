Happy Mother's Day!

Celebrate mom outside today as temperatures stay in the 80s through lunchtime, warming to near 90 by mid-afternoon. Expect clear skies statewide.

Lighter winds are expected for the Valley. Breezy conditions again in Northern Arizona, but not as windy as yesterday. Southeastern Arizona will see stronger winds with gusts up to 35mph keeping a red flag warning in effect.

Expect cooler mornings in the Valley all week long with lows in the mid 60s. Valley highs will stay in the mid 90s to start your work-week but we'll start another warm-up by midweek, bringing us back into the low 100s by Wednesday.

_______________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime. Email share@abc15.com.

_________________________________________

2018 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.77" (-2.38" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.88" (-2.05" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here .

__________________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar