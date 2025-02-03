ABC15 KidCasters: Kicking off the series at Garden Lakes Elementary School

AVONDALE, AZ — Excitement buzzed through the cafeteria and courtyard at Garden Lakes Elementary School in Avondale as fourth-grade students eagerly lined up to deliver the day’s weather forecast, officially becoming the inaugural class of ABC15 KidCasters.

ABC15 KidCasters is a program that gives elementary school students the opportunity to present a weather forecast from their school on ABC15 Mornings.

The young meteorologists had been practicing all week, with guidance from their first-year principal Cynthia Soe Myint.

“All week, they’ve come up to me saying, ‘I got the 60s, I got the 70s, I got the 90s.’ It’s nice to see them do something they’re passionate about, especially since some of them are thinking about pursuing it in the future,” Soe Myint said.

More than 60 students took part delivering their forecasts with confidence. They will now have the chance to share their predictions with their families, friends, and Arizona residents every morning.

Soe Myint encouraged other schools and districts to get involved.

“Seeing students grow and shine like this is one of the best feelings in the world,” she said. “Anyone would be thrilled to see their students have this kind of opportunity.”

The ABC15 KidCaster program, which allows students across the state to participate, is now in full swing, with schools from all over Arizona joining the initiative.