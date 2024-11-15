WATCH: Maryvale school gets new trees to benefit the Valley for years to come

MARYVALE, AZ — A Maryvale school is making some shady improvements that will hopefully benefit the area for years to come.

Trees Matter worked with the Cartwright School District to plant 18 trees at Peralta Elementary School, near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road, marking another step ahead in creating a more equitable tree canopy in the Valley of the Sun.

The organization's mission is to inspire others to learn the importance of all generations having lifelong access to the benefits of trees.

ABC15 Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino attended the tree-planting event Thursday to learn more about the organization that is Impacting Earth in a positive way. Watch the full report in the video player above.

