WATCH: Ability 360 chef opens up about overcoming challenges, helping others do the same

PHOENIX — A Valley man who overcame a variety of physical and mental changes due to a medical condition is sharing his success with those who need it.

Steve Norton had a stroke more than a decade ago. After his stroke, he had to create an accessible and adaptable kitchen to make it easier for him to work in the kitchen, and he also needed to figure out meals that were both easy and healthy.

Cooking became a vital part of his recovery and his experiences led him to become a chef at Ability 360, a local organization that provides care attendants and resources for people living with disabilities.

ABC15 talked with Norton about the challenges he has overcome and what he's teaching others, one dish at a time.