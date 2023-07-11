This powerful Vitamix blender is $100 off right now during Amazon Prime Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Whether you want to make smoothies, soups, sauces or just some homemade salsa, the professional-grade Vitamix Explorian Blender can get the job done. And right now it’s on sale for $100 off.

The sale price of $189.95 is very close to the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this model, so it’s a screaming deal!

This previously owned blender (which Amazon calls “Renewed Premium”) comes with a full-year warranty to give you peace of mind. It has 10 settings that can do everything from a coarse chop to a smooth puree. With a capacity of 64 fluid ounces, you can make smoothies for the whole family. It also cleans itself when you add a squirt of dish soap and run it for 30 seconds.

Buy the Vitamix Explorian Blender for $189.95 (was $289.95).

And there are a few other deals on Vitamix blenders right now. Here are a few more to consider:

This high-powered blender has been on the market for a long time and is still going strong. In fact, many restaurants use this professional-grade blender. If you want a quality blender that’s built to last, invest in this one. And the investment is a lot lower today since it’s 45% off!

Buy the Vitamix 5200 Blender at Amazon for $299.95 (was $549.99).

The Vitamix 6500 is similar to the 5200. But its motor is slightly stronger, and its blades have been improved. With its powerful 2.2 horsepower motor, the Vitamix 6500 can mix practically anything into a smooth, high-quality blend. There are pre-programmed settings to make it easy to whip up soup or a smoothie — as well as controls that allow you to fine-tune the speed. And right now it’s selling for $200 off the original price.

Buy the Vitamix 6500 Blender at Walmart for $399.95 (was $599.95).

Sometimes it’s just easier to blend ingredients where they are — right in the saucepan or pot. If you’d like a tool that helps with that, Vitamix has a great one, and it’s on sale for 32% off. It has five speeds, fits almost any container and accommodates both right- and left-handed cooks.

Buy the Vitamix Immersion Blender 3-Piece Set at Amazon for $129.95 (was $189.95).

