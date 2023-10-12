Video shows woman firing gun in Connecticut police station lobby

A woman walked into a Connecticut police station and opened fire, shown in footage released by the state's Office of Inspector General.

The woman, identified as 51-year-old Suzanne Laprise, entered the Bristol Police Department Oct. 5 on foot at around 11:30 p.m.

Video shows her walking up to the station's unoccupied front desk, banging on it with her fist then using a handgun to bang on both lobby windows more than a dozen more times.

Laprise then steps away in the empty lobby and fires the handgun multiple times at both windows, though the rounds didn't penetrate the bullet-resistant glass.

Officers then tried to start a dialogue with Laprise, during which she fired additional rounds in their direction. Officer Spencer Boisvert responded with two rounds, but the shots were again stopped by bullet-resistant glass, police said.

Laprise is then shown setting the handgun down on a seat in the lobby, prompting officers to enter the room and use a stun gun on her. Officers then took her into custody, later taking her to a hospital for an evaluation.

Court documents allege Laprise had a drink and a shot at a bar before showing up to the police station. While at the bar, she allegedly told a woman she had a gun and was going to the station to tell officers to kill her or she would use her gun on them.

Laprise now sits in Bristol police custody on a $3 million bond.

She appeared in court Friday morning to face nine charges, including criminal attempt/murder with special circumstance, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon and more. She is expected back in court on Oct. 17.

The Bristol Police Department's lobby was closed for walk-ins Friday to allow for repairs and maintenance due to the incident. NBC Connecticut said the damage is estimated to cost $26,000 to fix.

