This cordless leaf blower is just $90 today

Oh, how we love the colorful leaves of autumn! Until they start raining down onto our yards.

Somehow, the same parts of nature that we marvel over suddenly become a major nuisance that piles up our yard work to-do list. The leaves don’t look as beautiful and vibrant once they fall off the trees.

If you want an easier way to keep up with the growing piles of leaves in your yard than raking, consider picking up a cordless electric leaf blower to simplify your weekly chores. Looking for a deal, though? Amazon has one on sale right now for less than $100.

$89.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon

The VacLife Electric Cordless Leaf Blower is currently selling for only $89.99. This 55% discount from Amazon will save you $110 off the regular retail price of $199.99.

Like most Amazon deals, the retailer does not give an expiration date for their sale prices. There is no telling how long this deal will last. And with the leaves coming down fast and furious, now is an ideal time to put this cordless blower in your cart.

This product bundle has a blower, attachable air tube, battery and charger. The 20V battery takes only two hours to charge. Each charge lasts 15 minutes in turbo-speed mode or 25 minutes in high-speed mode. You change the motor speed with a one-touch button at the top of the machine.

Not being tied down by a corded blower, you can use this yard tool for many jobs around the house. In addition to piling up leaves in the yard for the family to jump in, you can clean off sidewalks, clear out dust and debris in your garage and even dry off your car when you wash it in the driveway.

The VacLife Cordless Electric Leaf Blower’s powerful motor generates up to 120 m.p.h. of wind speed. This makes quick cleanup work for even the larger yards!

Say goodbye to the back pain and blisters from long days of raking by purchasing this lightweight, one-hand operational cordless leaf blower today!

