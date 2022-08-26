Uvalde Shooting Survivor Throws First Pitch At Astros Game After 66 Days In Hospital

On July 29, 10-year-old Mayah Zamora went home after being hospitalized for 66 days. Mayah was the last survivor of the May 24 shooting rampage at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, to be released from the hospital.

The little girl had more than 20 surgeries and underwent weeks of physical therapy after being shot in her hands, arms, chest and back during a school shooting that killed 19 of her classmates and two teachers. Mayah’s doctors have called her survival miraculous.

And, on Wednesday, she was honored as the Hero of the Month for August by MLB’s Houston Astros at a game against the Minnesota Twins, where she threw out the first pitch. While there, Mayah also met former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, now a player with Minnesota, who shared some incredible news with the Zamora family.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The Zamoras learned during the game that the Correa Family Foundation and other donors are funding the construction of a new home for the family in a location they chose. The trauma of living just blocks from the gunman’s house had been taking a toll on the young survivor.

“I could never begin to imagine everything she has gone through, and we feel that this is one thing we could do to try to alleviate some of her pain,” Correa told Houston’s KTRK-TV. “I’m thankful to both teams for being a part of this effort.”

His foundation shared a statement and some great photos of Mayah’s special night at the ballpark on its Facebook page.

“We are so proud of you, Mayah, and we are honored to recognize you as our Hero of the Month,” wrote the Correa Family Foundation. “We hope this will be an opportunity for Mayah and her family to rebuild their lives, make new memories, and look towards a bright future.”

Randy McIlvoy of Houston’s KPRC-TV shared a video on Twitter of Mayah throwing the pitch (which went straight to the catcher … after a quick bounce!).

Here at MMP 10 yr old Mayah Zamora throws out the 1st pitch. Mayah was injured in the #Uvalde tragedy. Tonight she was hosted by #Astros @MattressMack @TeamCJCorrea @DaniellaRdz1 and their Correa Foundation. They are building her family a

new home. @kprc2 pic.twitter.com/7egGcRteTk — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) August 24, 2022

Best of luck to Mayah on her continued recovering and to her family as they get settled into their new home.

