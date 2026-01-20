Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance expecting their fourth child

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance announced Tuesday that they are expecting their fourth child, a baby boy.

In a post on social media, the Vance's said Usha and the baby are "doing well," and that they are expecting to welcome him into the world in late July.

"During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children," the couple said in a joint statement.

JD Vance and Usha Vance met as students at Yale Law School and married in 2014. A separate ceremony was held with a Hindu priest, according to the New York Times, as Usha was raised Hindu and JD converted to Catholicism later in life.

The couple shares three other young children: Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, who are ages eight, five and four, respectively.

Matt Rourke/AP Vice President JD Vance, second right, his wife Usha Vance, second left, and their children Vivek, from left, Ewan and Mirabel arrive at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

Prior to being selected as President Donald Trump's running mate in 2024, Usha Vance held several prestigious clerkships, including in the U.S. Eastern District of Kentucky and for Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh while he was a judge at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Following the announcement that JD would be a vice presidential nominee, Usha resigned from her position as a litigator for Munger, Tolles & Olson, the law firm said. She joined the firm in 2015 after she and JD moved to San Francisco, where JD worked as a venture capitalist in Silicon Valley.

