Injuries reported following shooting at Georgia high school

Emergency crews are responding to a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, 45 miles outside of Atlanta, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Officials said multiple injuries were reported, but their current conditions are unknown.

"I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state," Gov. Brian Kemp said in a social media post. "We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation."

First responders were called out at 10:23 a.m. on the report of an active shooter, the sheriff's office said.

One suspect is in custody, officials said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations confirmed it is responding to the shooting and was urging the public to "stay clear while authorities investigate."

The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting by Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall.

Rep. Mike Collins, who represents the area, reacted in a social media post on X to the shooting.

"Leigh Ann and I are praying for the victims, their families, and all students at Apalachee High School in Barrow County," he said. "We extend our gratitude to law enforcement for their swift action to secure the school and get the shooter in custody. I have spoken with Sheriff Smith and told him my team and I are available to assist in any way necessary. We will continue to monitor and provide updates as prudent."

BREAKING STORY TO BE UPDATED