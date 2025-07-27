A Kansas City man has a warning about a real estate scam that almost cost him his property after someone tried to sell his land without his knowledge.

'Pretty shocking': Man warns of real estate scam after nearly losing his land

Tim Lefman, who owns a plot of undeveloped land, discovered the scheme when a realtor contacted him after realizing the supposed seller wasn't the actual property owner.

"Very frustrated, very frustrated. Mostly because there is no real recourse if you have this happen to you," Lefman said.

Lefman had been holding onto the undeveloped land for several years with plans to potentially build his dream home when he received the alarming call.

"The reality that it was almost taken from me is pretty shocking," Lefman said.

The scammer had convincing documentation, according to Lefman, who has prepared evidence for investigators.

"They have a very legit-looking driver's license," he said.

This type of fraud is becoming increasingly common, experienced real estate professionals in the area say.

Lauren Browne, a real estate agent and home builder, has encountered similar scams several times recently.

She advises people to watch for warning signs when dealing with property transactions:



Will only talk virtually.

Never stop by the property.

Only communicate through apps.

Browne noted some counties offer land sale alerts that can help property owners stay informed about potential sales of their land.

Lefman hopes sharing his experience will help others avoid similar scams.

"I'm glad it was stopped, but again, there is really little to nothing that keeps this from happening again," Lefman said.

Following this close call, Lefman is now considering selling the land legitimately since there appears to be genuine interest from buyers.

