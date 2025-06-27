Police warn against hot car dangers after rescuing baby in California

As summer temperatures rise, authorities are reminding parents not to leave children in hot cars.

In California, officers with the Corona Police Department broke a vehicle window last week to rescue a baby in distress. The department shared video of the incident on Facebook.

The footage shows an officer pulling the child from the backseat of the car after breaking the window and unlocking the door. Police said the temperature inside the vehicle had reached 110 degrees.

No details about the child’s parents or any potential charges have been released.

According to the National Safety Council, nine children have died so far this year after being left in hot cars. On average, 37 children under the age of 15 die each year from heatstroke in vehicles, the organization said.

