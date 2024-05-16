Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

NFL distances itself from comments made by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in viral graduation speech

The three-time Super Bowl champion's speech at Benedictine College ended with a standing ovation from graduates of the private Catholic liberal arts school, but was also met with some backlash online.
An NFL executive said Harrison Butker's comments during a commencement speech at a private Catholic college did not align with the league's views and that the NFL is "steadfast in our commitment to inclusion." (Scripps News)
Chiefs Harrison Butker
Posted at 9:45 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 12:45:45-04

The NFL is distancing itself from Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker over what some have deemed to be controversial comments he made during a college commencement speech last weekend.

Commenting on it for the first time Wednesday, NFL senior vice president Jonathan Beane said Butker's statements did not align with the views of the league.

"Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity," Beane said in a statement to People. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker speaks to the media during NFL football Super Bowl 58 opening night.

U.S. News

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker says most women are more excited about motherhood

AP via Scripps News
7:11 PM, May 15, 2024

Butker addressed the 2024 graduating class of Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, on May 11, saying that most of the female graduates are probably more excited about marriage and motherhood than leading successful careers. The 28-year-old also spoke on the LGBTQ+ movement, the dignity of life, masculinity and more, saying women have been told "the most diabolical lies" about things like abortion, in vitro fertilization and the "deadly sins" of Pride Month.

The three-time Super Bowl champion's speech ended with a standing ovation from graduates at the private Catholic liberal arts school, but was also met with some backlash. As of midday Thursday, an online petition had received over 115,000 signatures calling on the Chiefs to dismiss Butker from the team for making "discriminatory remarks."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo