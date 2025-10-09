Judge to weigh legality of Trump’s National Guard deployment in Chicago

A federal judge is scheduled to hold a hearing in Chicago today on the Trump administration’s use of National Guard troops.

The troops are protecting federal property in Chicago and assisting law enforcement in Memphis. Trump says they are needed to protect federal immigration enforcement efforts and crack down on crime.

The state of Illinois has sued the administration over the deployment, calling it unlawful and dangerous.

The hearing follows an evening of protests in Chicago as some residents rallied against the deployment.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump suggested that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker should "be in jail" for objecting to the National Guard deployment.

President Trump suggested that the Democratic leaders were enabling crime in Chicago.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem agreed with President Trump, adding, "Any elected official that allows this to happen and gives cover to those kind of individuals who are perpetuating murder should absolutely be prosecuted, in my opinion."

Pritzker claims the Guard's deployment is unlawful.

"I've said over and over again the federal government has not communicated with our state in any way whatsoever about what their troop movements are going to be," he told reporters. "I can't believe I have to say troop movements in a city in the United States, but that is what we're talking about. We're getting no information from them. They willy-nilly run over people's rights. They're pulling people out of their houses. They're asking them for proof of citizenship because they're brown or black. That is, I mean, a country that I don't think any of us should accept and a president we should not accept."