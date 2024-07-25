Ex-clerk who denied gay marriage licenses appeals ruling over attorney fees

David Ermold remembers meeting the love of his life.

"It's a crazy story, it's a crazy story...Because I met David online back in the 90's before there was any dating or anything,” he said.

Ermold eventually moved to Kentucky to be with his love, David Moore. Then in 2015, the couple wanted to dedicate their lives to each other and decided to get married.

However, when they went to the county courthouse to get their marriage certificate, the clerk denied them. That clerk was Kim Davis, and she said their marriage was against her religious beliefs.

The case started almost 10 years ago, but now it is hitting the court system again. The Liberty Counsel that represents Davis says they are appealing a court ruling ordering Davis to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees to the attorneys of David and his partner.

The Liberty Counsel said they want to see the case go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"I'm hoping that we'll obviously get justice in this case for Kim Davis but that the religious accommodation that she obtained for all clerks in Kentucky is extended to everyone across the country, whether they're a clerk or not," said Matt Staver, founder and chairman of the Liberty Counsel.

Chris Hartman with the Fairness Campaign expressed worry about the possibility of the case reaching the Supreme Court.

"I mean we've got a Supreme Court right now that has upended 50 years of abortion rights," Hartman said. "This is an arch conservative Supreme Court where unfortunately anything is game."

A 2015 Supreme Court ruling struck down bans on same-sex marriage across the country. But Davis' representation wants to see the that ruling overturned.

"We're asking that ultimately this case goes to the Supreme Court of the United States, grants religious freedom for Kim Davis, and also overturns a decision that had no basis in the federal constitution," Staver said.

Ermold, meanwhile, just wants people to know that he didn't have a choice when he fell in love.

"That's what this is about," he said. "You do not, as a public official, get to humiliate the citizens of this country. You do not get to do that. Period."

This story was originally published by Rachel Richardson at Scripps News Lexington.