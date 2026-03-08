Kansas City International Airport evacuated as authorities investigate potential threat

Travelers at the Kansas City International Airport were evacuated Sunday as authorities — including the FBI — investigate a potential threat.

The Kansas City Aviation Department ssaid it is "aware of a situation" at the airport. A department spokesperson told the Scripps News Group in Kansas City they were first notified of the incident around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

"As a precaution, the department has evacuated sections of the Airport Terminal," the spokesperson shared in a statement.

Video shared with the Scripps News Group showed travelers evacuating onto the tarmac.

Jonathan Stein: Evacuation at KCI on March 8

The aviation department said airport police are working with the FBI to "substantiate any potential threat." Some travelers shared that their flights were stuck on the taxiway due to the incident, while others reported being diverted.

A similar incident unfolded on Dec. 31, 2025, when travelers were evacuated due to a "potential threat in the unsecured area" of the airport. Ultimately, law enforcement determined there was "no credible threat to the airport or those inside the terminal" in the New Year's Eve incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This story was originally published by Addi Weakley with the Scripps News Group in Kansas City.