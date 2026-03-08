US warns Iran is using populated areas as military launch sites, urges civilians stay home

The United States is warning Iranian civilians about Iran’s use of heavily populated civilians areas as launch centers and urging them to stay home.

Iranian authorities are launching military operations, including one way done attacks and ballistic missiles, from the areas, according to U.S. Central Command’s safety warning. The U.S. military’s warning lists crowded areas in cities including Dezful, Esfahan and Shiraz.

“This dangerous decision risks the lives of all civilians in Iran since locations used for military purposes lose protected status and could become legitimate military targets under international law,” Centcom states.

U.S. forces are warning that while the U.S. military “takes every feasibly precaution to minimize harm to civilians," it can’t guarantee civilian’s safety near facilities used for military purposes. The U.S. is strongly urging civilians to stay home.

“Iran’s terrorist regime is blatantly disregarding civilian lives by attacking Gulf partners while compromising the safety of their own people,” Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of Centcom, said in a statement.

The intention is to warn Iranians about their governments actions, not to say the U.S. will hit, according to a source familiar, who also warned though that it could become a legitimate target due to the Iranian government. International law dictates protections against civilians in armed conflict, though also warns against the use of civilians as shields.

Earlier in the month, an explosion killed more than 165 people by an elementary school, according to Iranian state media. The administration has said it is looking into the matter. While President Donald Trump said his opinion was “that was done by Iran”, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth added “we’re certainly investigating” on Saturday.

Trump has suggested the operation could continue “for a little while.”

“We're winning the war by a lot. We've decimated their whole evil empire. It'll continue, I'm sure, for a little while,” he told reporters.