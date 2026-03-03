Officials identify 4 US service members killed in Iran conflict

The Department of Defense has identified four of the American service members who were killed during strikes against Iran that began on Saturday.

The four are Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Fla.; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Neb.; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minn.; and Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa.

U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Declan Coady

All four died on March 1, 2026, in Kuwait following a drone strike, the Department of Defense said.

The solders were members of the 103rd Sustainment Command, from Des Moines, Iowa. The command provides logistics and supply support for other military units.

U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. 1st class Noah Tietjens

In total, six Americans have died since strikes began.

In addition to those service members named Tuesday, U.S. Central Command said Monday afternoon that two previously unaccounted-for service members were confirmed dead after their remains were recovered from a facility struck during Iran’s initial attacks in the region.

“This was our last best chance to strike, what we’re doing right now, and eliminate the intolerable threats posed by this sick and sinister regime,” Trump said Monday, during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House.

“The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties,” Trump said in a video address on Saturday, the day fighting began. “That often happens in war. But we’re doing this not for now. We’re doing this for the future.”