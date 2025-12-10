Driver hurt after plane lands on car on Florida freeway

Dashcam video taken on a Florida highway shows a small airplane crash-landing on top of a Toyota Camry on Monday.

The incident occurred on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, Florida.

Brevard County Fire Rescue told WESH-TV that there were two occupants in the airplane and one person in the Toyota. The 57-year-old driver of the Toyota was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, WESH reported.

RELATED STORY | Investigators say UPS plane that crashed in Kentucky had cracks in engine mount

The two people in the airplane were not injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into the crash. Early reports indicate that the plane’s engine lost power before landing on the freeway.