Don Lemon believes DOJ will try to charge him, calls Nicki Minaj 'racist' in exclusive Scripps News interview

Journalist Don Lemon says he believes the U.S. Department of Justice will charge him in connection with a protest at a Minnesota church.

Lemon made the assertion Friday during an exclusive interview with Scripps News special events anchor Alisyn Camerota.

RELATED STORY | Veteran journalist Alisyn Camerota joins Scripps News as special events anchor

Lemon said he was covering the protest as an independent journalist on Sunday when a group entered the church and confronted the pastor, whom they accused of being an immigration enforcement agent and questioned him about his faith. Three protesters were arrested. Lemon was not, despite widespread outcry from prominent conservatives.

"I think it's not over because it doesn't matter if there's no law to fit," Lemon said. "They will try to fit or retrofit something or go around a judge and just do it themselves."

RELATED STORY | Judge rejects prosecutors' bid to charge journalist Don Lemon after Minnesota church protest

Lemon contends he was reporting on the incident in the same manner he has throughout his decades-long career.

"I was not a protester. It's very clear about that," Lemon said. "If you look at all the evidence, I'm not a protester."

During the interview, Lemon also addressed his public feud with rapper Nicki Minaj, who criticized his coverage of the protest. The two have exchanged personal insults online.

"So I said, why do African Americans support her, why do gay people support her, members of the LGBTQ community support her? You shouldn't because she's a homophobe and she's a racist. She's racist, I believe, against Black Americans."