Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Sen. Bob Menendez found guilty in federal bribery trial

Menendez was facing 16 criminal counts, including bribery, fraud, extortion and obstruction of justice.
Menendez was facing numerous criminal counts, including bribery, fraud, extortion and obstruction of justice.
Bob Menendez
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jul 16, 2024

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., was found guilty in a federal corruption trial on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports.

Over the course of the nine-week trial, prosecutors argued that Menendez abused his power as a senator in exchange for bribes from three New Jersey businessmen between 2018 and 2022. He was also accused of acting as a foreign agent for the government of Egypt.

The Democratic senator pleaded not guilty to 16 criminal counts, including bribery, fraud, extortion and obstruction of justice.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen