1 dead, 9 injured as gunman opens fire and sets Michigan church ablaze

A gunman opened fire inside a Michigan church during Sunday services before apparently setting the building ablaze, killing at least one person and injuring nine before police shot him, authorities said

Hundreds of people were inside The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township when a 40-year-old man rammed his vehicle into the front door, then exited the vehicle and started shooting, Police Chief William Renye told reporters.

The suspect is believed to have set the church on fire, Renye said. Flames and smoke could be seen for hours before the blaze was put out. First responders were then sifting through the wreckage.

“We do believe we will find some additional victims once we find the area where the fire was,” Renye said.

Scott Bennett, supervisor of Grand Blanc Township, said the shooting and fire is “a tragedy that nobody wants to encounter."

Police said they did not yet have a motive for the fire or shooting.

In a post on his Truth Social account, President Donald Trump said he has been briefed on the situation and federal authorities are on the scene providing support to state and local officials.

"The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn," the president stated. "This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!"

The church, circled by a parking lot and a large lawn, is located near residential areas and a Jehovah’s Witness church.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement that her heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community. “Violence anywhere especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable,” she said.

The shooting occurred the morning after Russell M. Nelson, the oldest-ever president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at 101. The next president of the faith, known widely as the Mormon church, is expected to be Dallin H. Oaks, per church protocol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.