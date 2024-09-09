Judge orders mental health evaluation of Andrew Lester, suspect in Ralph Yarl shooting

A Missouri judge Monday morning approved a request for a mental health evaluation of Andrew Lester, the man charged in the shooting of teen Ralph Yarl.

Attorneys representing Lester petitioned the Kansas City-area court last month for the evaluation, noting in a filing that Lester’s “overall physical health” as well as his "mental acuity” had suffered a “significant decline” during the court proceedings.

Lester appeared Monday in person along with his attorney. Judge David Paul Chamberlain also delayed the start date of the trial, which had originally been set for Oct. 7.

The 85-year-old Lester faces felony assault and armed criminal action charges in connection to the April 13, 2023, shooting of then-16-year-old Yarl. The assault charge carries anywhere between 10 years to life in prison.

Yarl was at Lester’s address in error in an attempt to pick up his siblings when he was shot.

Judge Chamberlain set a hearing date for Oct. 8 as the case proceeds.

