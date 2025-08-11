Judge denies request to unseal grand jury records in Ghislaine Maxwell's case

A federal judge in New York denied the Department of Justice's request to unseal grand jury records in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking case.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. She has since appealed her conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The DOJ requested the documents after President Donald Trump faced pressure to be more transparent about what his administration knows about Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

However, the judge said the grand jury records offered no meaningful new information beyond what was revealed at Maxwell’s public trial.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.