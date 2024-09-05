All but 2 victims injured in Georgia high school shooting released from hospital

Two victims of the shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, remained hospitalized on Thursday.

One of the victims remains at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The individual was airlifted to the hospital following Wednesday's shooting. Another victim, who is said to be stable, remains at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

A total of nine people were initially taken to area hospitals after authorities say a 14-year-old opened fire at the school. In addition to the nine people who were injured, four people were killed — two students and two teachers. They were identified as Mason Schermerhorn, 14, Christian Angulo, 14, Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Christina Irimie, 53.

RELATED STORY | In most cases of school shootings, shooter exhibits warning signs, report finds

Authorities say the suspected shooter was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and walked through the halls, killing the four individuals. He was reportedly disarmed when school resource officers confronted him. The teen was taken into custody and will be charged with murder.

While the tragedy has shaken the Winder community, officials are saying it could have been a lot worse. They say technology likely saved more lives as the school had automatically locking classroom doors. Teachers were also equipped with a silent alarm that would inform school resource officers that they were needed.

The school will remain closed for the week as investigators comb through the scene for evidence.

RELATED STORY | The FBI says authorities interviewed the Georgia school shooting suspect about threats in 2023