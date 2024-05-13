Watch Now
Actor Steve Buscemi is OK after being punched in the face in New York City

The police department says there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
Steve Buscemi AP File
Posted at 1:55 PM, May 13, 2024
Actor Steve Buscemi is OK after he was punched in the face by a man on a New York City street, his publicist said Sunday.

The 66-year-old star of "Fargo" and "Boardwalk Empire" was assaulted late Wednesday morning in Manhattan and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye.

"Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city," according to a statement Sunday from his publicist. "He is ok and appreciates everyone's well wishes."

The assault was first reported by the New York Post.

The New York Police Department put out a nameless statement on the assault Wednesday. Buscemi's representative confirmed Sunday that the unidentified assault victim in the police statement was the actor.

The police department said there were no arrests and the investigation was continuing.

Buscemi's "Boardwalk Empire" co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan's Central Park on March 31. Stuhlbarg chased his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

