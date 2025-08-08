Active shooter reported at Emory University in Atlanta

An active shooter has been reported on the Atlanta campus of Emory University.

Watch live video from the scene in the player below. Viewer discretion is advised.

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

An alert was sent out to people on campus to "RUN, HIDE, FIGHT."

Active shooter on Atlanta campus near Emory Point. RUN.HIDE.FIGHT. https://t.co/StKMIoh9NH — Emory College (@emorycollege) August 8, 2025

Emory Point is a mixed-use development near Emory University where many students live and hang out.

No other information has been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.