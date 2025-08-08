Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Active shooter reported at Emory University in Atlanta

(Source: Raycom Media)
An active shooter has been reported on the Atlanta campus of Emory University.

An alert was sent out to people on campus to "RUN, HIDE, FIGHT."

Emory Point is a mixed-use development near Emory University where many students live and hang out.

No other information has been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

