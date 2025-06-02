36 Chinese and Taiwanese nationals arrested in Los Angeles nightclub raid, officials say

Authorities in Los Angeles say dozens of people have been arrested for being in the country illegally following a raid on a nightclub over the weekend.

"Early this morning, HSI Los Angeles w/ EROLosAngeles & partners from the El Camino Real Financial Crimes Task Force conducted an enforcement operation in an underground nightclub," the Homeland Security Investigations Los Angeles bureau said in a statement Friday night. "36 Chinese and Taiwanese nationals were arrested for being illegally present in the U.S."

A video shared to social media showed the group of detained people sitting on the ground before later being taken into vehicles.



The raid came the same night that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained several employees of a popular San Diego-area restaurant. Witnesses described a chaotic scene, with video showing a flash bang going off at one point.

Managers at the restaurant said three employees were detained and taken away in handcuffs after ICE agents entered the restaurant and demanded identification from every staff member. According to the restaurant management, the agents identified themselves as ICE officials and presented warrants.

The restaurant, which operates multiple locations in the area, was forced to close for the evening with tables emptied and a "closed" sign posted at the entrance.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement can confirm that ICE San Diego conducted two worksite enforcement operations at Buona Forchetta and Enoteca Buona Forchetta Restaurants in San Diego, Ca.," ICE said in a statement to the Scripps News Group San Diego. "As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further releasable information at this time."

The weekend raids follow similar ICE operations throughout Southern California. Earlier this year, immigration authorities detained over a dozen migrants without legal status at a paint shop in the San Diego-area. Last week, ICE agents were also seen arresting migrants at an immigration courthouse after their asylum cases were dismissed.