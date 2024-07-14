Biden orders Trump rally security review; will address nation again Sunday night

President Joe Biden announced numerous security and accountability steps that are being taken following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

President Biden said he ordered an independent review of national security at the Pennsylvania rally where a bullet grazed Trump's right ear and an attendee was killed. He added that the findings will be shared with the American public.

This review will likely be in addition to investigations being done in Congress. Committees in the House and Senate have announced plans to launch their own investigations.

President Biden also said he directed the head of the Secret Service to review all security measures ahead of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which begins Monday.

Trump said on Sunday that he considered delaying the convention by two days, but ultimately decided against the schedule change.

"I cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else," he said.

Trump and Biden have called for unity following the assassination attempt.

"We must unite as one nation to demonstrate who we are," President Biden said from the White House on Sunday.

The president said he will have more to say Sunday night from the Oval Office. His speech is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern.