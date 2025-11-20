Batteries not included: Why more toys may come without batteries this shopping season

There are new reasons to stock up on batteries before Christmas morning this year. Some toy companies are cutting costs by not including batteries with their products.

This especially applies to toys designed for kids 15-years-old and under that previously had batteries included.

"You may find yourself opening a present on Christmas Day and not necessarily having the battery that you're looking for," said Russell Holly, shopping content director at CNET.

Holly said some companies are removing batteries to offset tariff-related cost increases or are selling toys with minimal or no packaging.

However, there's a silver lining for shoppers. Black Friday should bring significant discounts on battery packs, with Holly expecting batteries to be 30% to 50% off regular prices.

"To help or perhaps to take advantage of this situation, there are quite a few battery companies that will have great big packs of 24 and 48 count AA and AAA batteries," Holly said.

He recommends not overlooking everyday items when shopping Black Friday deals. Holly also expects steep discounts on coffee pods and other kitchen staples during the shopping event.