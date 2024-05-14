8 killed, dozens injured after bus carrying farm workers crashes in Florida

Eight people died and at least 40 others were injured Tuesday morning after a bus carrying farm workers crashed in Marion County, Florida.

Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. ET on State Road 40 — about 16 miles west of the central Florida city of Ocala.

The bus was transporting 53 farm workers when it collided in a “side-swiped manner” with a Ford pickup truck, causing the bus to run off the road through a fence before flipping over, troopers reported.

Forty people have been transported to local hospitals from the crash site, while eight others were pronounced dead, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the local newspaper Ocala StarBanner, the bus was headed to Cannon Farms in Dunnellon, Florida. The family-owned farm said on Facebook it would be closed Tuesday “out of respect to the losses and injuries endured early this morning in the accident that took place to the Olvera Trucking Harvesting Corp.”

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.