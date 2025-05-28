Tucson police make 39 arrests in strategic outreach and enforcement operation along The Loop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On May 22, the Tucson Police Department (TPD) spearheaded a focused deployment in the 900 block of N. Riverside along The Loop, conducting a coordinated operation that blended proactive outreach with targeted enforcement.

As a result of the May 22 operation, 66 individuals were contacted, with 39 arrests made. Additionally, seven individuals accepted transportation to access services, including substance use treatment, crisis response, housing and medical care.

The initiative was the culmination of a multi-week effort beginning on April 30, when nine partner agencies engaged with an estimated 91 individuals through consistent, recurring outreach visits, according to TPD.

In anticipation of the deployment, the City of Tucson Housing Department secured 47 shelter beds to provide immediate assistance for those in need.

The City’s Community Safety, Health & Wellness (CSHW) Program was on-site alongside pretrial services and the Transition Center, ensuring that individuals not only faced legal accountability but were also offered pathways to support and recovery.

A total of 15 court cases were held during the deployment, including pre-trial proceedings for 18 misdemeanor warrants and 11 video court hearings, all facilitated on-site.

This operation was made possible through collaboration between multiple Tucson Police Department units and a broad coalition of city, county and nonprofit partners.

These included Tucson City Court, City of Tucson Housing, Old Pueblo Community Services (OPCS), the Primavera Foundation and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).