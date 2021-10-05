Truly Is Opening A Hard Seltzer Taproom

If you’re a die-hard fan of Truly hard seltzer, you may want to add a trip to California to your to-do list. The popular seltzer brand has announced its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Los Angeles.

Called Truly LA, the taproom is set to open in early 2022 and will allow hard seltzer fans to taste exclusive new flavors from 12 taps, drink Truly cocktails and enjoy some snacks. The taproom will also feature live entertainment from musicians and comedians, along with artwork from local artists.

The 8,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor taproom will be able to hold up to 350 people at a time. Along with the seltzer, food and entertainment, the venue will also offer Truly merchandise.

Truly Hard Seltzer

If you’re up for the trip or happen to live in LA, once open, you can find Truly LA at 213 Alameda Street in downtown Los Angeles.

The new taproom isn’t even the only news from Truly. The seltzer brand also just announced a new 12-count holiday party pack with four cocktail-inspired flavors: Cran Orange Sparkler, Pomegranate Ginger Fizz, Holiday Sangria Style and Spiked Apple Spice.

The Holiday Party Pack will be available nationwide for a limited time beginning Nov. 1. Just like the rest of the Truly lineup, each new flavor has 5% alcohol by volume, 100 calories and 1 gram of sugar.

Truly

Truly has dozens of other flavors as well if you want to have your own seltzer taproom-like experience at home. You’ll find everything from lemonade to iced tea and even ice pops.

You could also have your own tasting with multiple kinds of seltzer, as pretty much every alcohol brand has its own line, from White Claw to Michelob, Barefoot wine and even Bud Light. Bud Light also has a new pack of “Fall Flannel” seltzers featuring the flavors of apple crisp, pumpkin spice, maple pear and toasted marshmallow.

Bud Light

Which seltzer brand is your favorite?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.