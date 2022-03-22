Watch
Wrong-way driver takes off after swiping city bus near Loop 101 and Baseline Road

A driver reportedly fled the scene after hitting a city bus while headed in the wrong direction of traffic Monday night.
Posted at 5:45 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 08:45:23-04

TEMPE, AZ — Police are looking for a wrong-way driver who hit a city bus Monday night in the Tempe area.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a driver was headed southbound in the northbound lanes of Loop 101 near Guadalupe Road. When the driver exited the freeway, they side-swiped a city bus on the frontage road.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

DPS says the driver fled the scene after the collision and has not been located.

Tempe police are investigating.

