Wrong-way driver takes off after swiping city bus near Loop 101 and Baseline Road

TEMPE, AZ — Police are looking for a wrong-way driver who hit a city bus Monday night in the Tempe area.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a driver was headed southbound in the northbound lanes of Loop 101 near Guadalupe Road. When the driver exited the freeway, they side-swiped a city bus on the frontage road.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

DPS says the driver fled the scene after the collision and has not been located.

Tempe police are investigating.