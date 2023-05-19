Wrong-way driver stopped on US 60 near Superstition Springs

MESA, AZ — A wrong-way driver suspected of impairment was taken into custody in the East Valley early Friday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say around 2 a.m., a wrong-way driver was reportedly traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes along US 60 near Mill Avenue. The driver traveled several miles in the wrong direction and stopped just west of Superstition Springs Boulevard.

DPS took the driver into custody and believes impairment may have been a factor.

No crash occurred and no injuries were reported.